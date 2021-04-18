by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A Honda Civic that had been totaled in a crash was allegedly stolen by an Elk River teen, who was later caught driving the vehicle around a neighborhood with two other youth.
The Civic had been reported stolen from the parking lot of an apartment complex at 379 Baldwin Ave. in Elk River on April 12. The vehicle was to be towed away by the insurance company that day, so it was left unlocked with the keys in it.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said officers later located the Civic in the 10600 block of Twin Lakes Road as it was occupied by three juvenile males.
Police took a 17-year-old Elk River boy into custody for motor vehicle theft, he said. The other two juveniles — both 14-year-old Elk River boys — were released to their parents.
Woman, man clash over mask wearing
A person called police to report that a woman was assaulted by a man in the electronics department of Walmart in Elk River because she was not wearing a mask.
"The victim (said) she was called an offensive name and followed the male to confront him about the incident. The victim stated she was pushed by the male and she fell into the ‘Wonder Woman’ DVD display. The male stated that she followed him and he held out his hand to distance himself from her and she ran into his hand," according to the police report.
She was not injured.
The alleged victim was a 57-year-old Princeton woman and the suspect was a 63-year-old Otsego man, Kluntz said.
The incident was reported to police at 3:52 p.m. April 10.
Spilled vase, dropped phone cause crashes
Two drivers were involved in two separate crashes in Elk River recently due to items falling inside their vehicles.
In the first case, around noon April 11, a 31-year-old Elk River woman left the road in the 19600 block of Evans Avenue, hopped a curb and hit a fire hydrant and utility light pole after a flower vase containing water spilled onto her lap.
The woman wasn’t injured, but the vehicle, a 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier, sustained heavy damage to the passenger side.
In the other case, a 29-year-old Big Lake man went into the ditch and hit a sign while trying to pick up his phone, which had fallen out of its holder onto the floorboard.
That crash happened around 8:30 a.m. April 13 at Highway 10 and Joplin Street in Elk River.
The man was not injured. The vehicle, a 1997 Honda Accord, had minor damage to the hood.
Burglary reported at Mucho Loco
A burglary was reported April 11 at Mucho Loco in Elk River.
Entry was made through a back door and an interior office door was damaged.
The restaurant is located at 19112 Freeport St.
Stranger found asleep on person’s porch
Police were called to the 300 block of Gates Avenue in Elk River at 10:35 a.m. April 11 on a report of a man sleeping on the caller’s porch.
Police located the sleeping man and identified him as a 27-year-old from Big Lake.
"(The) suspect admitted to meth use last night and did not know where he was or what he did last night," according to the police report.
The people whose porch he was sleeping on did not want to pursue charges. The suspect was cleared by medics and taken to a friend’s house.
Suspected cocaine found in driver’s purse
Charges are pending for controlled substance against a 25-year-old Columbia Heights woman after police stopped her for speeding.
During the stop an officer detected the odor of burned marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search turned up a substance in the woman’s purse that field-tested positive for cocaine.
The stop was made around 8:30 a.m. April 10 at Highway 10 and Simonet Drive in Elk River.
Man arrested for DWI after crash
A Coon Rapids man, 28, was arrested for DWI after a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 11.
Police were called to the scene at Highway 10 and 173rd Avenue at around 8 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Police find stolen golf cart in cul-de-sac
Officers conducting security checks on Elk River’s eastern border shortly before 3 a.m. April 12 located what was later learned to be a stolen golf cart parked in a cul-de-sac in the city of Ramsey, Kluntz said.
Elk River Police advised the Ramsey Police Department and helped check the area for suspects. No one was located.
Man steals face masks and keys from vehicle
Police were contacted after home surveillance footage showed a male going through an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 200 block of Eighth Street in Elk River and checking out the other vehicles as well.
The suspect stole surgical face masks and old keys out of a truck, and tried the front and back doors to the residence with the keys, which did not work, according to the police report.
The video surveillance footage of the suspect ran from about 12:47 a.m. to 1 a.m. April 12.
Kluntz said the suspect is a 17-year-old Elk River boy.
Someone used his Social Security number to file his taxes
A 43-year-old Elk River man reported that an unknown person used his Social Security number to file his federal taxes on March 9. He reported the matter to Elk River Police on April 12, and said the Internal Revenue Service will be handling the investigation.
