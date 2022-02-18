United States’ Noah Cates (27) celebrates after scoring a goal against China with his teammates, including Nate Perbix (6), of Elk River, during a preliminary round men’s hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Beijing.
The United States celebrated during preliminary games by beating China, Canada and Germany, but lost a quarterfinal game to Slovakia to bring a sudden end to their quest for an Olympic medal.
The United States was knocked out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics in stunning fashion after blowing a late lead.
Slovakia beat the U.S. 3-2 in a shootout Wednesday to knock the top-seeded Americans out in the quarterfinals. Canada exited hours after the U.S. with a 2-0 loss to Sweden.
It’s the first Olympic semifinals without the U.S. and Canada since 2006.
The U.S. led for almost half the game before the tying goal when Slovakia pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker to play 6-on-5. Slovakia forward Juraj Slafkovsky scored his tournament-leading fifth goal of the tournament.
The Russians and Finland also moved on to the semifinals.
Team USA had carved the easiest path to gold before bowing out.
The young United States men’s hockey team held on to beat Germany 3-2 Sunday night, finishing the preliminary round unbeaten and clinching the top seed in the knockout round at the Olympics.
The Star News reached out to Nick Perbix on Feb. 16 to learn the former Elk star was making his travel arrangements and would not have timely access to Wi-Fi to share his thoughts on the experience. The 6-foot, 4-inch defenseman who grew up in Elk River and plays college hockey at St. Cloud State University was one of the college players selected after it was decided NHLers would not be participating in the Olympics.
Perbix was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017 169th overall in the sixth round.
