Teaching career brushed aside for business

Elk River, MN (55330)

Today

Cloudy skies early. A few snow showers developing later in the day. High 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.