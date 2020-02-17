Teaching career brushed aside for business

Sawyer to open on Feb. 20 Board & Brush at former Subway restaurant in Elk River
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Kristen Sawyer was more than settling into her career as a school teacher in Duluth a few years ago. She had her own classroom. The students in her classroom were life-giving. She even had completed her master’s degree in K-6 education when she was inspired to try a Board & Brush franchise as a side business in the popular port city.
She opened one in February of 2018 on the hill overlooking Canal Park. Aside from a couple of slow summer months, it quickly blossomed and she realized it was more akin to a full-time business than a side gig. She decided she couldn’t be both a full-time school teacher and the owner of a Board & Brush franchise.
One of her loves had to go.
She chose to grow her DIY workshops business that does more than allow people to create home decor worthy of their walls. The business model aims to bring people of all ages together in a fun and exhilarating experience.
Sawyer will open her second location on Thursday, Feb. 20, — in Elk River — with an open house from 5-8 p.m. The first 25 people will receive gift bags with coupons for a free or discounted workshops. There will also be a VIP party for six valued at more than $400 raffled off and treats available.
The new studio — in the former Subway sandwich shop at 13501 Business Center Drive in western Elk River — will pull her mother, Elizabeth, into the fold as the manager of second location. Elizabeth helped her daughter pull the first store together.
The Elk River store, located near Highway 10, will be the seventh Board & Brush franchise in Minnesota. Her Duluth store was only the second in Minnesota, and the 129th across the nation. There are now 260 nationwide, through a process designed to select franchise operators who can carve out success without pulling any neighboring franchises down with them.
Sawyer got clued into Board & Brush while visiting friends and family in Milwaukee and taking one of the many workshops offered.
“I fell in love with it,” she said. “The process. The atmosphere. Everything. I loved it.”
Customers sign up for workshops and other events that allow for the creation of a unique wood sign. Board & Brush provides all the materials and instruction through a step-by-step process for a fee. Customers distress the boards (give them a rustic look), round the edges, sand, choose stain or paint and then stain or paint and assemble finished products over the course of a three-hour session. Pre-registrations are required. The stores do not keep regular business hours. They offer online registrations that dictate when class is in session.
Soon after Sawyer went through her first session, she found herself online looking into the business. Then it was on the phone call in September of 2017 with the CEO of the organization from whom she learned even more and by October she was attending a Discovery Days event put on by the franchiser. By the end of the November that same year she was taking steps to launch her own Board & Brush.
Now as she’s about to open her second studio, she took some time to talk with the Star News about the venture.
Why Elk River?
It has a lot to do with where she grew up — Plymouth — and wanting to be close to the Maple Grove area but not encroach on other Board & Brush locations, like the one in St. Louis Park.
“I looked at places like Otsego and Anoka, but this one in Elk River seemed like the perfect fit,” Sawyer said.
She credits the success of the Duluth store with building great relationships with her customers who come to the studio for a number of reasons.
“I love the flexibility,” she said of her schedule.
There are an average of three workshops a week, but sometimes as many as five or as few as one, depending on what’s going on and the time of year.
The seasonally-sensitive business offers workshops, private events, fund-raising and community events, team-building events, teen parties and kid parties. Christmas holidays ramp things up, and so do other holidays like Mother’s Day.
Customers of ages have a blast, Sawyer said.
One twist is adults are allowed to bring in adult beverages. People leave excited for what they have accomplished and thrilled about the time they have had with friends, family, neighbors, and/or associates.
“It’s great for a girls night out,” Sawyer said. “It’s a fun way for people to get together.”
Kids are able to have a one-of-a-kind party. The reaction of satisfied customers is as rewarding as seeing a youngster learn a new concept.
“‘I can’t believe I actually made this,’ many of the kids will say,” Sawyer said. “That helps me get my kid fix.”
Fore more information call 763-392-3011 or visit: shorturl.at/rKUZ2.
