The Elk River Education Association reported on its Facebook page that the EREA negotiating team had reached a tentative pact on March 3.

One of the next steps in the process is for the members to vote on the tentative agreement. They will do that March 30-31, according to Lisa Olson, EREA president.

If the majority of members vote yes, the the District 728 School Board will vote on the tentative agreement in April.

