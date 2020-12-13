Tax levy up 1.9% in part to cover raises, body cameras

by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River City Council approved its 2021 property tax levy on Dec. 7, which amounts to a 1.9% increase over its 2020 levy.
The 2021 levy will be $13,103,820, which is $407,000 less than the preliminary levy of $13,510,920 that was approved on Sept. 3.
The Elk River City Council on Dec. 7 also approved its 2021 general fund budget, special revenue fund budgets for the library and the multipurpose facility and enterprise fund budgets for the liquor store, garbage, sewer and stormwater.
No one came from the public to speak at the public comment portion of the tax hearing.
The 2021 general fund expenditures are expected to be $17,532,500, an increase of about $513,000 or 3% over 2020. That, however, will be offset by a personnel transfer to the engineering department. The net increase will be about 2.4%.
The city’s general fund has increased annually about 3.8% on average since 2012.
Expenditures that sparked increased costs for 2021 include wage and benefit increases (more than half of the general fund increase), a new part-time human resources assistant, and the decision to implement police body cameras. The city also budgeted for $53,000 in equipment services and civil defense sirens.
The city saved $55,000 by not having any elections in 2021.
City revenues primarily come from property taxes. The tax levy in Elk River has gone up on average 2.8% annually since 2012 when the levy sat at $10.3 million.
The city’s net tax capacity values have increased about 6% over the previous year, which is attributable to new growth and market value increases. Based on current net tax capacity values, the proposed tax rate in the city is 44.486%, a decrease from last year’s tax rate of 46.241%.
Elk River has a higher tax rate than Zimmerman (41.591%) and Becker (42.535%) and it has a lower tax rate compared to Big Lake, East St. Cloud, Princeton and Clear Lake. Big Lake’s is at 48.445%. The tax rate of the others climbs to roughly 50.1%, 62% and 68%. The average in Sherburne County is 50.982%.
Falling tax rates can trigger decreases in taxes, but often don’t in a growing city like Elk River when property values and the net tax capacity continue to climb.
The median priced home in Elk River is $280,000 and produces a $1,183 city property tax bill, not including county, school or special taxing districts portion of a resident’s overall property tax bill.
Of that bill for $1,183, nearly half of that ($549) goes toward public safety and another $269 goes to general government expenses.
Another $168 goes to public works, and another $135 goes to parks and recreation.
About $56 of this amount will be needed for debt service, while another $9 goes to economic development and $7 for library expenses.
Most of the property tax levy (about 94%) is used to fund city services such as police, fire, street maintenance, parks and recreation and general government.
The remaining 6% pays for debt service, tax abatement and library operations.
Here’s a breakdown of the general fund expenditures:
— General government consumes 24% of the general fund and includes administration, mayor and council, communications, human resources, finance and IT.
— Public safety accounts for nearly half of the general fund budget to cover police, fire, public safety, code enforcement and environmental functions.
— Public works, which includes road maintenance, winter snow removal, equipment services and engineering, accounts for 15% of general fund expenditures.
— Parks and recreation (park maintenance, recreation programs, senior activities) accounts for 12% of the general fund expenditures.
