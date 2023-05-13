Taste organizers get creative to attract, help restaurants

by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Taste of Elk River organizers got creative after recognizing food vendors were having doubts about their ability to commit to the event this year.
Staffing issues remain an obstacle for some establishments.
That’s why the Rotary turned to the Elk River YMCA, which will receive a significant portion of this year’s proceeds from the Taste. The YMCA will be providing volunteers to assist with serving at some of the vendor booths.
Katie Harstad, the co-chair of the Taste of Elk River, has been involved in lining up food vendors, which has been a new role for the Rockwoods employee.
She has been at all the Taste of Elk River events, including its first years when she was a server and had not risen yet to a management position.
“I loved going to the Taste every year,” she said. “I got assigned the first two years (as a server). It is incredibly fun, and it is a great opportunity to raise money for a great cause.
Harstad said the Rotary also brought back stipends for food vendors to assist with costs.
Over the years, many eating establishments have used the Taste of Elk River to market when they arrived on the scene or to offer samples of food people may never have had.
“The exposure and marketing is huge,” Harstad said. “I can’t tell you how many times I have been at my booth and people ask, ‘What is Rockwoods? Where’s Rockwoods?’
“In my mind, this is my second home. How have you never heard of it?”
Once she would explain their location — by the Otsego Target, the Holiday Inn that’s now Wyndham Gardens, and Denny’s — people would say, “Oh, I’m over that way all the time,” she said.
Phil Lutgen of Pour Wine Bar and Bistro in Otsego, an attached bottleshop and now Pour Cocktails and Bites, has been involved with Taste and the private tasting tent sponsored by First Bank for several years. He said he also sees the event as a great marketing tool.
“You have to look at it for what it is,” Lutgen said. “It’s not a revenue producer. It’s a marketing event. It’s also an event where people in the community want to see you in the community.”
Lutgen said he and John Houlton of First Bank always get jazzed up about the event, thinking what they can do differently and how they can challenge themselves.
Pour Wine Bar and Bistro will continue to service the private tasting tent, and they will have their newly fashioned Pour Cocktails and Bites (formerly Drake O’Neill’s Irish Pub) under the big roof at the fairgrounds in Elk River.
Willy’s on the Water is back for the second time to market its relatively new restaurant. The former Russell’s on the Lake in Big Lake has been rebranded as Willy McCoys on the shores of Big Lake.
Vita Bella Italiano in Zimmerman will also be at the event.
JonnyPops, an Elk River manufacturer of frozen fruit and cream bars, will be at the Taste of Elk River for the first time.
Wyndham Gardens Hotel in Otsego, which is home to Mississippi Valley Grill and Bar, will be there with a new food and beverage director, Harstad said.
“The opportunity to get new customers is awesome at the Taste,” Harstad added. “And what better way to get them than to give them a sample of food they can come and enjoy.”
At least 10 food vendors have been lined up with a few still on the fence as restaurants and other places of business struggle with staffing issues. The list of craft beers and other spirits vendors is long.
Harstad said having volunteers from the Elk River YMCA will be beneficial. She understands the challenges restaurants face and appreciates all they do to make the Taste a success.
“You have to be smart about what you offer,” she said. “You want to showcase what you’re good at, yet make sure it’s not going to destroy your bottom line for that week or month.”
Harstad and her fellow Rotarians are looking forward to Thursday.
“It’s going to be full,” Harstad said. “It’s going to be fun. There’s a lot of fun activities to do besides the sampling. The silent auction and the other raffles are really awesome. You can win some amazing prizes and get some really great silent auction items.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.