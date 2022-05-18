Coming off one of its most successful Taste of Elk River events in club history, the Elk River Rotary is hosting its 16th annual Elk River Taste back in its usual spot in the community calendar.
Last year’s installment took advantage of pent up demand after the event was canceled in May 2020 and postponed to August in 2021 due to the pandemic.
“Last year’s event was our best ever in terms of participation and fundraising-wise,” said Dirk Barrett, an Elk River Rotarian and one of the event organizers of the 40-some member club.
This year’s event will be 5-9 p.m. May 19 at the Sherburne County Fairgrounds.
The event promises to be an evening of fine foods, wine and spirits, music and fun. Admission gets attendees samples from all food and beverage stations along with a souvenir tasting glass and other entertainment at the event.
New food vendors will include TakeOff Nutrition, Mac’s Mini Donuts and Willy McCoy’s Restaurants and Sports Bars. TakeOff Nutrition plans to serve monster cookie and pina colada shakes.
The community is encouraged to bring their friends and family (must be 21 or older) to the event.
The great Elk River Get-Together has raised money for a litany of community organizations, nonprofits and scholarships. A significant portion of this year’s proceeds will be given to the Thumbs Up organization, which raises mental health awareness and provides suicide prevention efforts year-round through its annual 5K event, programs, donations, scholarships and its new resource center in downtown Elk River.
Tickets are available at www.elkrivermnrotary.org, from all Elk River Rotarians and at Coborn’s of Elk River, Cub Foods, The Bank of Elk River, First National Bank - Elk Park Center and Main Street, Northbound and Westbound Liquors, and Kemper Drug. Deluxe tickets are $50 in advance. This includes the First Bank Tasting Tent. Regular tickets are $35. Tickets on the day of the event will be $40. Online orders can be picked up at the door the day of the event.
