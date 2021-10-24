The Elk River City Council appointed Council Member Garrett Christianson and Elk River Mayor John Dietz to the joint Sherburne County and City of Elk River Task Force to examine the future of the fairgrounds.
The decision was made at a joint session of the council and county board to consider the future of the land owned by Sherburne County within the city of Elk River.
Dietz had requested at the July 21 joint session of the council and county board an update on the county fairgrounds regarding the 10-year agreement and planned re-evaluation at year 5. Sherburne County Commissioner Tim Dolan suggested forming a joint task force between the county and the city, to include economic development staff.
The group could then discuss economic development of land parcels within city limits but owned by the county, including the fairgrounds.
