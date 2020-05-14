Employee at Otsego store being paid while on leave for quarantine period
by Jim Boyle
Editor
A spokesperson for the Target Corporation confirmed this week for the Star News that a store employee who works at the Otsego Target tested positive for coronavirus.
After learning about the positive case, Shane Kitzman, the Target spokesperson, said Target notified its team members and said they worked “quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store.”
Kitzman also said Target is working in close partnership with local health departments and shared that they were notified that the Otsego store on 87th Street Northeast has experienced a team member test positive for the coronavirus.
“We’ve communicated directly with this team member, who went into quarantine and is following all health department guidelines,” Kitzman said. “We’re paying this team member while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time.”
After learning about positive cases, the business also works quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts.
“We have notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance,” the Target official said. “We’re also providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at checkout lanes in stores and employing a variety of social distancing measures.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly,” Kitzman said.
