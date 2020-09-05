What is the best way to keep your kids from drinking and using drugs?
It could be as simple as talking early and talking often.
The “Talk Early, Talk Often” campaign is organized by the SUP Coalition to educate and empower parents and caregivers to have ongoing conversations with the young people in their lives around drugs and alcohol.
Research has shown that although it may seem like kids aren’t listening — they really are. Parents are role models for kids and your views on alcohol, tobacco and other drugs can strongly influence how they think about them.
Make talking about drugs a part of your general health and safety conversations — starting as early as elementary age and continuing on from there.
As part of the campaign, five videos were filmed with help from local adult and youth residents to bring awareness to a variety of topics. They are available at https://www.sherburnesupcoalition.org/talk-early-talk-often.
Three videos display common parent-child scenarios designed to provide examples of how to respond during certain situations and how using opportune times to talk allows you to initiate more ongoing conversations.
The coalition is currently working to create awareness of issues surrounding youth electronic cigarette use (also called vaping) and its adverse effects. They developed several resources to help adults talk with young people on the dangers of using e-cigarettes and other vape devices. These resources include a short five-minute video on “8 Things to Know About Vaping” with an associated discussion guide.
View these resources at www.sherburnesupcoalition.org/talk-early-talk-often. They encourage you to use and share these resources with others.
Smoking, vaping, COVID-19
This information is especially important given that recent reports have suggested a link between smoking and vaping and poor COVID-19 outcomes. Because it attacks the lungs, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could be an especially serious threat to those who smoke tobacco or marijuana or who vape.
The best option would be to quit, but if this isn’t possible right now, there are other options, including:
• Cutting down as much as possible.
• Stocking up on supplies to help you quit.
• Talking to an expert.
Minnesota residents of any age can access free help to quit commercial tobacco in all forms, including cigarettes, chew, cigars, snuff and vapes, through the state’s Quit Partner program. Quit Partner offers quitting support via coaching and quit-tobacco medications, such as nicotine patches, gum, and lozenges. Through Quit Partner, residents can access tailored quitting programs, including a teen support program called My Life, My Quit. To access these 24/7 services, visit quitpartnermn.com or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
The Sherburne County Substance Use Prevention Coalition is a community-focused organization on a mission to prevent substance use among youth by promoting safe and healthy choices. — Sherburne County Substance Use Prevention Coalition
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.