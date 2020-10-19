Unfortunately, every 4 years many of our local races take a back seat and are drowned out by an often contentious Presidential election. But I encourage you to pay attention to our elections here at home, and within our local communities.
Fortunately, some of these local races allow constituents to get to know who they are voting for, both professionally and personally. I am fortunate enough to know Tim Dolan, our current District 3 County Commissioner. I likely have a little bit more of an “insider” view as he is a neighbor and a friend. I would argue that neighbors may have one of the greatest perspectives on someone’s character and who they are on a daily basis.
Tim is the kind of neighbor, and person you want to live next to and represent you. Tim is a great father, is kind and is a man of character. We still value these things, right? Tim is involved, engaged and will go out of his way to help out. Tim is a coach, a businessman and a resource for just about everything local. He is a passionate advocate for local business, sports and the arts. He genuinely has a pulse on our community.
Tim has been intentionally transparent and is continually seeking to keep constituents up to date on what is happening and how it may affect them. Tim provides countless platforms for communicating with him and sharing ideas, including a recent outing on the newly opened and expanded Great Northern Trail. Tim has not been a placeholder nor a bobblehead but gets results.
Tim is passionate about this area and is passionate about creating a small, yet efficient government for today’s residents and tomorrow’s generation.
You have likely already decided on “who should be President” so maybe it’s time to dial into our local races and spend some time getting to know these candidates. I encourage you to get to know Tim Dolan, both professionally and personally, and why another term with him as our County Commissioner is a vote worth making. — Aaron Marsh, Elk River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.