A Princeton man died early on the morning of Oct. 30 after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a telephone pole and landed upside down in a swampy area, according to Sheriff Joel Brott.
Douglas Melvin Cichy, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Sherburne County Road 45, just south of Seventh Avenue North in Zimmerman.
Minutes before the crash, an employee at a Princeton bar called 911 at 12:28 a.m. to report that Cichy had showed up there and appeared to be heavily intoxicated. The employee didn’t serve Cichy and told dispatchers that Cichy had left in a dark-colored SUV heading toward Zimmerman.
A deputy who was traveling north on County Road 45 spotted Cichy’s SUV heading south on County Road 45, traveling 25 mph in a 55-mph zone. After passing Cichy’s vehicle, the deputy saw Cichy swerve over the fog line and the center line into the northbound lane and then dramatically increase his speed.
The deputy turned around and tried to catch up to Cichy’s vehicle. Less than a minute after the deputy began to pursue the suspected drunk driver, Cichy’s vehicle left the roadway and hit the telephone pole, Brott reported.
After the initial investigation, alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Funeral services for Cichy were on Nov. 5 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton.
