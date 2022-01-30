St. Paul man is apprehended on the railroad tracks in Elk River after foot chase
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A vehicle that had been stolen moments earlier at Casey’s in Big Lake was spotted by police officers in Elk River, and the driver was eventually caught after fleeing from police.
The vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Sequoia, had been left running at the gas pumps while the owner went inside to pay for gas. When he came outside at around 5 p.m. Jan. 21, he discovered his Sequoia had been stolen.
Elk River officers watched for the vehicle along Highway 10, spotted it and initiated a stop at Charlie Brown’s, located at 335 Lowell Ave. in Elk River.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke described what happened next.
“The driver fled in the vehicle ... and proceeded eastbound on Highway 10, before losing control of the vehicle after passing through the Main Street intersection. The driver fled from the vehicle on foot across the westbound lanes of Highway 10 toward a wooded area east of the Chamber of Commerce. An officer pursued the driver on foot while giving commands for the driver to stop. The driver continued running up a hill, toward GRE Drive. The driver crossed GRE Drive and ran onto the railroad tracks. The pursuing officer eventually apprehended the driver on the tracks and took him into custody.”
Arrested was a 40-year-old St. Paul man.
Meanwhile, the Elk River Police Department warned people about leaving their vehicles running and unattended in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The post read, in part: “Hey everyone – we know it’s cold outside today. But keep in mind, it’s against city ordinance to leave your vehicle unattended on any street or parking lot while running, with the keys in the ignition. This does not apply to vehicles parked on private property. However, criminals look to capitalize on days like this — so don’t make it easier for them to make you a target for theft!”
Man wanted on felony warrant from New York
A man wanted on a felony warrant from Genesee County, New York, for failure to comply with registry of a sex offender was arrested in Elk River after a vehicle hit the benches outside Applebee’s in Elk River.
Police were called out to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. Jan. 24. An officer made contact with a male in the driver’s seat of the suspected vehicle and he “showed obvious signs of extreme intoxication,” according to the police report. The Minnesota State Patrol arrived to assist as the suspect attempted to leave the scene in the vehicle.
“Entry was made to driver’s compartment and male driver was ultimately removed from driver’s seat while attempting to leave in vehicle,” according to the police report.
The 51-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
Caller claimed to be grandson in trouble
A caller claiming to be an 82-year-old Elk River woman’s grandson turned out to be fraudulent.
The caller had told the “grandmother” that he was in jail for DWI and was too embarrassed to call his parents. He told the woman that an attorney would call her with instructions on how to post his bail money. The Elk River woman did not fall for the scam and was not out any money. The incident was reported to police on Jan. 19.
Marijuana found in vehicle console
A 17-year-old Princeton boy was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was stopped by police at Highway 169 and School Street in Elk River shortly after 3 p.m. Jan. 21. An officer had observed him holding a phone in his right hand and pressing the screen with his right thumb. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. In the center console were a baggy containing a green leafy substance, a metal grinder, a glass pipe and other containers and baggies containing marijuana shake.
Police make DWI arrests in Elk River
• A 49-year-old Otsego man was arrested for DWI after police stopped a vehicle for crossing the fog line, weaving, going the wrong way and having an obstructed plate. The stop was made at 11:32 p.m. Jan. 22 at Proctor Avenue and School Street.
• A 69-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after police were dispatched to a vehicle off the roadway near Freeport Street and Jackson Avenue at 10:49 p.m. Jan. 19. An officer spoke to the driver and alcohol was detected.
