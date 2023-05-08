Suspect in Elk River car theft at gunpoint being sought by Elk River, Hennepin County authorities

by Jim Boyle
Editor
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Francis Kollie, a 22-year-old Brooklyn Park man who is a suspect in an alleged car theft at gunpoint that happened in Elk River under the pretenses of a Facebook Marketplace transaction.
A 28-year-old Elk River man reported the car theft on the morning of April 22. He told police he was trying to sell a black BMW for his neighbor when he met up with Kollie in the parking lot of the Elk River Menards home improvement store. After a short test drive, however, the Brooklyn Park man drove into the nearby parking lot of the Sherwin Williams store complaining about the steering, pulled out a black handgun and aimed it the direction of the Elk River man, according to a warrant complaint filed on May 2 in Sherburne County 10th District Court in Elk River.
In addition to pulling a gun on the Elk River man, Kollie also demanded his phone, passcode and the title to the vehicle, the complaint said. After giving him the phone, Kollie reportedly told the victim to get out of the car and he drove away.
Kollie has been charged with three felonies, including one count of aggravated robbery in the first degree, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in the second degree and theft without consent. His complaint doubles as one of the warrants for his arrest, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke, who noted Kollie has multiple warrants.
Elk River Police have confirmed that the victim’s neighbor had asked him to sell his black BMW. After listing the vehicle on Facebook Marketplace, the seller reportedly received a message from an interested party with a username of “Demetrius King.” The two made arrangements to meet up.
The victim described the suspect as a black male in his early 20s with shoulder-length dreadlocks and wearing a black jacket/sweatshirt. He said he didn’t see how the man got ti to the Elk River parking lot where they met, but he described the gun that was waved at him as a 9mm handgun.
The car has since suffered front-end damage and a bullet hole on the driver’s door, according to the criminal complaint.
On April 23 at approximately 8:29 a.m., Brooklyn Park Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex for a party slumped over in a vehicle. The responding officer observed a black BMW with no license plate, which appeared to have crashed into several trash cans. He located the "slumper," who was identified as Kollie.
Law enforcement there also located the license plate for the stolen vehicle inside the car along with a black iPhone believed to belong to the Elk River man’s stolen phone. The title of the vehicle and a 9mm cartridge were also located.
Kollie was arrested for receiving a stolen vehicle and DWI for the April 23 incident but is no longer in custody. There is also an active Hennepin County warrant out for his arrest.
The Elk River victim identified the defendant in a photo line-up as the person who stole the BMW at gunpoint and law enforcement spoke with the registered owner of the Chevy Malibu who was seen dropping the suspect off on April 22.
Elk River Police have reviewed surveillance footage from area businesses. Footage from the Salvation Army at 10:16 a.m. showed a Chevy Malibu entering the lot near Culver’s. The video also shows the comings and goings of a passenger believed to be Kollie and the driver who got out of the car briefly and returned to the car.
In a post-Miranda In a post-Miranda statement on April 24, Kollie stated he met up with “D” in the afternoon and had been in the vehicle in the afternoon and evening. He stated he was in Brooklyn Park around 2-3 p.m. when random shots were fired. He denied any involvement in a shooting.
The defendant stated he was not in the vehicle again until the morning, when he met up with “D” and “D” told him to get in the car to warm up.
The defendant eventually stated “D” was Demetrius. He stated he believed Demetrius obtained the vehicle through Facebook Marketplace. The defendant denied being in Elk River.
He told police his Facebook account name was “Strappee,” according to the complaint.
He told police his Facebook account name was “Strappee,” the complaint said.
Law enforcement have discovered the defendant had identified himself as Demetruis Rord in the past and several arrest records he’s been listed under the name of Demetrius Word, according to the complaint.
The defendant has been convicted for felony theft by swindle in March of this year and felony theft in July of 2019 and felony theft of a motor vehicle in April of 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.