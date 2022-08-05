Elk River man, 22, among the stabbing victims hospitalized
by Bayard Godsave
APG of East Central Minnesota
A day out on the river took a horrific turn last Saturday, July 30, when a knife-wielding man went on a stabbing rampage, killing one person and injuring four more on the Apple River near Somerset, Wisconsin.
Isaac Schuman, 17, of Stillwater, Minnesota, was later identified as the person killed. Schuman was a student at Stillwater Area High School, and would have started his senior year this fall.
Schuman’s family issued a press release over the weekend that was published in full by KARE 11, which said of Schuman, “Isaac entered every room with a big smile, infectiously positive aura, and lifted everyone around him up. He had an incredibly bright future ahead of him and we are all heartbroken and devastated beyond words that his future has been tragically and senselessly cut short. We very much appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from our friends, Isaac’s friends and the Stillwater community. We also respectfully ask the media to honor our request for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”
On Monday, Aug. 1, Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, appeared in court in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, where he was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of first-degree attempted homicide in relation to the attack. Bail was set at $1 million.
Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, authorities responded to multiple 911 calls about a stabbing on the Apple River. Deputies performed CPR on Schuman, who was then taken by ambulance to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, where he was pronounced dead. Two other victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital in St. Paul, and two were transported by helicopter.
Two of the injured victims are from Minnesota, including A.J. Martin, 22, from Elk River, according to the Pioneer Press. Martin’s uncle, Ryan Gram, has started a GoFundMe on Martin’s behalf. Gram wrote on the site that, on the day of the incident: “AJ joined his friends and his friend’s family members to celebrate a birthday. While tubing, he was stabbed in the abdomen resulting in serious injuries that left him in critical condition requiring a life flight to the hospital. Once at the hospital, he underwent extensive surgery and ICU care for his injuries. Since he has undergone an additional surgery with his third and hopefully his final scheduled for later this week, he remains hospitalized and it will be a long journey to recovery.”
As of Aug. 5, more than $9.600 had been raised.
The other Minnesotan has been identified as Ryhley Mattison, 24, of Burnsville.
Mattison has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses resulting from the attack. In a statement on that page, Mattison described the incident. “Some friends and I were tubing when we came across a group who were asking for our help,” the statement reads. “My friends and I went over to see what was going on and there was an older man there being inappropriate and was asked to leave but wouldn’t. The older man ended up having a knife and stabbed a few friends of mine and myself included.”
The two other victims, men from Luck, Wisconsin, 20 and 22, have still not been identified.
According to the criminal complaint, Miu told investigators that he originally left the group he was with to look for a friend’s lost cellphone. He had with him goggles and a snorkel, which are identified in a video that was taken of the incident. Eventually, Miu came into contact with a group of tubers on the river, which included the victims, and a confrontation took place.
The complaint describes a video of the incident which shows Miu “walking around the tubes appearing to be looking for something.”
The video then shows the group converging on Miu and speaking with him. People can be heard telling Miu to leave. Some in the group can be heard saying, “he was looking for little girls.”
Witnesses reported that Miu at this point was bothering what they described as a group of juveniles who were calling for help. They further claimed that the group stood between Miu and the young tubers.
According to the complaint, “Witness statements indicated that Nicolae (Miu) was being spoken to in a half moon shape with a route of egress from the confrontation. Witnesses described Nicolae as punching or slapping a female that was in the group confronting him, Nicolae was then punched by a male and fell into the river. Witnesses then described Nicolae began stabbing multiple individuals who were near him. Witness statement described the knife used as an approximate three-inch silver blade, with a silver clip, handle, and folding.”
Video captured what came after: a confrontation in which Miu appears to take a knife from his pocket and swing out with it several times, striking members of the group with it, as he is pushed down in the water. The investigator reports being able to see “open wounds” on several of the victims. As Miu backs away from the scene, a knife can be seen in his hand, both of which are partially covered with blood.
Describing the aftermath, as it was caught in the video, the report notes, “There was enough blood in the river that the water turned a red tint in places.”
According to the complaint, when Miu’s wife, Sondra Miu, was asked by investigators whether her husband carried a weapon, she told them that “Nicolae had a knife in his pocket, wasn’t very big, and stated that Nicolae told her ‘Those guys grabbed it from him.’”
A knife, described in the report as having a “black handle, silver blade, silver clip” and “in the folded position,” was found on the west bank of the river a little way from where the incident took place.
Miu was apprehended at Village Park in Somerset, Wisconsin. He later told investigators that he acted in self-defense, claiming that he was attacked by the group after he approached them to ask whether they had seen his friend’s lost cellphone. He said then that the group attacked him, calling him a pedophile and “child molester.”
When asked by investigators if he had a knife on him, the report says that Miu told them, “No, absolutely no,” and said that he’d taken the knife from one of the members of the group.
Nicolae Miu is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 12.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of Isaac Schuman. As of Wednesday morning, donations had reached nearly $37,000. Donations for Rhyley Mattison had reached $9,770.
