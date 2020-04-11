I think we all can agree the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted each and every one of us in some way – however it’s the small businesses that have been hit especially hard. Elk River has always been a community that looks out for one another, and during this challenging time, I encourage all residents to not only support one another, but to continue patronizing the small businesses and restaurants that play such a vital role in the vibrant and thriving economic environment we know and love.
The closure of many “non-essential” businesses and restaurants is a key component to curbing the spread of COVID-19, meaning it is up to all of us to safely do what we can to ensure these establishments that help make up the very character of our amazing city, are preserved by seeing them through this time of trial.
Many small businesses are offering online ordering options, delivery and/or curbside pickup options to patrons, others may be closed for the time being as they figure out how to take the next steps in offering their services, retail items, or food options in ways they haven’t previously had to explore. Don’t simply assume our small businesses are closed – give them a call and find out if they’re open and how you can continue to support them through this global pandemic.
The city’s Economic Development Authority has an online tool (http://www.econdev.elkrivermn.gov/business-toolbox/submit-a-business) businesses can register and add details about their business - like any changes in service due to COVID-19, among other things.
Just as in other cities throughout our country, Elk River citizens have stepped up to help each other in a big way during this unprecedented time. I know that will continue. We will get through this difficult situation and be stronger for it.
Please follow all the guidelines in place to stem the tide of COVID-19. They are our best chance to end this nightmare as soon as possible. — Elk River Mayor John Dietz
