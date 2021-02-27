I am the owner of the building currently occupied by Downtown Antiques, 309 Jackson. Many years ago, I operated Johnson’s Family Apparel in the same location.
Unfortunately, due to the pandemic coupled with my age I am not able to attend the community meeting.
Despite my physical absence, I still have a strong commitment to the City of Elk River now and as over many decades demonstrates.
I commend the city as you look to the future of the downtown and how it will evolve in the years to come. Setting a direction demonstrates the needed forward vision entrusted to you. I would like to express my perspective as you plan for the future.
1. I support the efforts to redevelop the downtown area to meet the needs of the community now and in the future. A mix of mutually supporting commercial enterprises develops a whole business community greater than the sum of its parts.
2. Adjacent parking and access to any remaining buildings must be preserved in accordance with established norms for a “Mixed Use” environment. Keep in mind our community depends on vehicular transportation in our suburban culture where convenience is critical.
3. Remote parking does NOT accommodate the parking needs of current businesses or those that may remain as the area redevelops. Previous and current congestion issues because of previous projects illustrate this issue.
4. Access to the downtown should not be inhibited. This may come in conflict with MnDOT which concerns itself with moving traffic through an area often to the detriment of the community as a whole.
5. A pedestrian friendly appeal must remain and be enhanced. Customers come to shopping areas as vehicular occupants and then become pedestrians. Proper planning and design must balance these facts of life.
Thank you for your consideration and most certainly your service to the City of Elk River. — Steve Johnson (Editor’s note: The following letter was submitted to Elk River City Administrator Cal Portner as an open letter to him and city staff, the Elk River City Council, the EDA and the HRA regarding the open meeting and discussion Monday, Feb. 22.)
