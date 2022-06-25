Lund Recreational Storage for boats, trucks and other recreational vehicles wins approvals
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Lund Recreational Storage has won approval to build four storage units at 10688 171st Lane in Elk River that will be available for lease to private individuals seeking protected and secure storage for primarily recreational vehicles, trucks, boats and trailers.
This includes RVs and other taller recreational units. A typical rental unit will include a large warehouse space with a 12-foot by 14-foot high overhead door and depths between 40 feet and 50 feet.
Each rental space has its own entrance and its individual level of interior finishes with power and lighting. Hours of operation will be between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.
The Elk River Planning Commission and City Council reviewed a similar proposal as a concept review this past winter and were generally supportive of the proposed use (including the land use change). The previous request was for a traditional mini-storage facility rather than the taller structures in the current proposal, allowing for the storage of RVs.
Elk River City Council members greeted the revised project with little surprise, and offered their support to the land use amendment given the location of the 2.21 acre site, which sits up against railroad tracks and is located at the southeast intersection of Twin Lakes Road and 171st Lane. Surrounding uses include mixed residential, a train station and trucking terminals.
The City Council approved three resolutions on June 20 to move the project forward, the first of which was an amendment to the comprehensive plan to turn the land use from mixed residential to neighborhood commercial. The council also approved a conditional use permit with several conditions including one calling for six-foot, 100% opaque fencing along the east side of the facility, and it approved a final plat with three conditions.
No one spoke at the public hearing on the matter.
“I guess I understand the increased height for campers and recreational vehicles,” Elk River Mayor John Dietz said. “Just driving around Elk River, there are a lot of those vehicles parked in people’s yards now. Maybe something like this would provide storage for people in the offseason rather than leaving them in their yard or driveway.”
Council Member Jennifer Wagner also said she did not have a problem with the height change for the exact same reason.
She noted it’s not just tall RVs that could be stored there as there are also many large boats that could, too.
This property will be equipped with surveillance equipment to maintain a high level of security for tenants in addition to perimeter fencing and main access gate, according to council documents.
The project consists of four separate buildings with individual units available for lease. Buildings are proposed of wood-framed construction with exterior pre-finished metal wall and roof panels and associated pre-finished metal trim. An owner suite located in one of the buildings has its own storage bay plus offices, restroom, mechanical and reception spaces. The owner suite is proposed to be heated and will be thermally separated from its adjacent rental unit and be built in full compliance with the state’s energy code.
