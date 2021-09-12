6-acre field open at 101 Market in Otsego
It’s fall, and did you know it’s the year of the sunflower, according to the National Garden Bureau? 101 Market in Otsego is celebrating these sunny golden beauties with a 6-acre sunflower field.
The field is now open to visitors, with all proceeds going to the CAER Food Shelf in Elk River.
The field will be open daily until about Sept. 24. The last time for entry each day is 7 p.m. Watch 101 Market’s Facebook site and Instagram site @shop101market for updates.
The donation charge is:
• Individual: $3 with food shelf donation or $5 without
• Family: $10 with food shelf donations or $15 without
Food shelf donation ideas include grape juice, canned or instant potatoes, chicken broth, dry kidney beans, vegetable oil, canned pineapple, canned cranberries, sloppy joe mix, toothbrushes, toothpaste, baby wipes, hand soap, toilet paper, shampoo, laundry soap and dish soap.
“We appreciate the variety of nonperishable foods we get from food drives like this,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said. “Thanks to 101 Market for thinking of us each year at their special events!”
CAER Food Shelf, located at 12621 Elk Lake Road in Elk River, is a nonprofit organization providing food and financial assistance for community members in need.
The sunflower field will have more than 15 prop areas for visitors to take photos.
Visitors can also participate in Sunflower Bingo with a drawing for five gift baskets of $100 worth of 101 Market merchandise. They are welcome to bring items to create and decorate a scarecrow to be placed out in the field as well.
Other surprises will be hidden among the sunflowers.
101 Market is located at 8980 Quantrelle Ave. NE.
About sunflowers
• A sunflower head is actually made up of thousands of tiny flowers.
• The tallest sunflower grown was 30 feet, 1 inch grown in Germany in 2014.
• Sunflowers symbolize positivity, optimism, happiness and long life.
Sources: 101 Market, ngb.org
