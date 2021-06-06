Great River Regional Library, which includes the Elk River Library, will kick off its annual summer reading program on Monday, June 7, continuing through Saturday, Aug. 7.
Registration begins June 7, and can be done in the Beanstack app, by visiting griver.beanstack.org, or by visiting your local library during open hours. Hours can be found at griver.org/locations. Participants can track their reading in the Beanstack app or by using a paper slip, which you can return to your local library. Participants will also be eligible for prize drawings at the end of the program. Each branch offers an assortment of prizes.
This summer’s theme is Reading Colors Your World.
The program is open to all kids, ages 0-18. The program divided into three categories: pre-readers (ages 0-3), ages 3 to 12, and teens.
Visit the library’s website for program details at www.griver.org/kids/summer-reading-program.
Great River Regional Library provides library services at 32 public libraries and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright counties.
