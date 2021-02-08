by Jim Boyle
Editor
Here’s a look at the known entities who will put in a bid for Pinewood Golf Course if the city puts out a request for proposals, and what they had to say at the Feb. 1 Elk River City Council meeting.
Trevor Birdsall, an Elk River native, thanked Elk River Mayor John Dietz and the council for letting him address them and for their professionalism at the Feb. 1 meeting to discuss Pinewood Golf Course’s future.
Birdsall also thanked his Lord and savior Jesus Christ. “Without him, I wouldn’t be anywhere near here,” he said.
Birdsall, who has been the grounds keeper at Pinewood for the past 3 1/2 years, said he was born and raised 1 mile away from the golf course, and he loves the golf course.
“I love this community,” he said. “I think Jennifer and I would do a great job for this community. We have plans to improve certain parts of the golf course. We can talk about that later.
“We want to be front and center in the community, and we want Pinewood to stay the way it is — catering to seniors and kids especially and your average golfers who love golf and love people.
“We have had a lot of great relationships ... with the help of Jon Varty (the course superintendent at the Elk River Golf Club) and Chris Singer. They are very good people.”
Abrahamson, who has worked at Pinewood as well, said she has lived in Elk River for a little more than three years but has known about Pinewood Golf Course for a lot longer through her mom, who has lived in Elk River for many years.
“I have been updated on Pinewood (long before I moved here),” she said. “I knew it was a special place in community.”
Her own love for the course took root when she started working at it.
“I love the members, ... its families, grandparents, grandkids. We want to grow (Pinewood) and nurture it and connect more with the community,” she said.
That includes getting more kids golfing and getting more inexperienced golfers golfing.
Blake Birdsall, Trevor’s brother who lives in Becker, came with his daughter Adrianna. Blake said his brother and partner have a great passion for the game, the course as it is now and developing young golfers and senior golfers.
Adrianna said her uncle and Jennifer have taught her about golf and life.
“It’s just not about winning,” she said. “It’s about having fun and I really like golf. It’s really fun.”
Blake said he and his brother made precious memories at the course from when it was owned by Paul Krause.
“They will keep the character at heart,” Blake said. “Pinewood is not some big business. It is open to learners and the elder generation and everyone in between who wants to go out, get some exercise and play some good golf.”
Josie Abrahamson, the daughter of Jennifer Abrahamson, said she has been inspired by her mother. Not only has she watched her take on this big endeavor, but she has watched her get through really difficult times and golf has helped her do that.
“She glows when she’s golfing,” Josie Abrahamson said. “She talks to people and learns who they are. It’s really special.”
Offer No. 2:
Chris Singer, a Blaine man and the general manager of the Elk River Golf Club, presented Elk River Golf Club’s offer.
He said after hearing last week that there was an offer, he and others, including members of the Elk River Golf Club Board of Directors, have assembled a proposal of their own.
The ERGC currently leases Pinewood and operates it under Singer’s leadership. ERGC says it could promise to keep Pinewood a golf course for a minimum of 30 years. They would also be willing to part with an estimated 17-acre chunk of land adjacent to Woodland Trails Regional Park. The Elk River Park and Rec Commission has had its eyes on that land before.
In addition to other cash considerations ERGC would want to not have to pay property taxes on the course like it does at its main course. Under its current agreement to run the course for the city, it does not pay property taxes.
Singer has run the Elk River Golf Club course for the past 13 seasons and is heading into the fifth season of running Pinewood. He said he was curious about what the requirements were for Pinewood to remain a golf course under the proposed purchase agreement. The answer was given: 10 years.
Singer continued: “We want to see it remain a golf course. This is valuable to the community and to the Elk River Golf Club. We have a lot of young players that go over there and a lot of seniors that go over there. We would like to continue on.”
Mark Conrath, an Elk River man and member of the Elk River Golf Club since the spring of 1998, also spoke. He said he has served on boards and positions for the golf club and has learned over the years what it takes to run a golf course.
“It’s a very hard business to be in; regardless if folks come, you have to prepare the course like there will be 300-400 people there that day,” he said. “There might only be 20. Our crew (Chris Singer, general manager; and Jon Varty, being our superintendent) is very solid. I know if we’re given a chance to work with it for 30 years, the outcome is going to be very positive.”
Pinewood was described as a gateway to their facility.
Dave Bleyhl, a golf coach at Elk River High School since 1970 who lives in Elk River, said he was in favor of seeing both the Elk River Golf Club and Pinewood remain golf courses. He said they work very well in tandem.
“It’s difficult for the kids to play at the golf club because it’s so long,” he said. “They can play at Pinewood and (get a tee time) more often.”
Besides that the high school runs clinics at Pinewood, and some of Bleyhl’s players help run the clinics and they play there also.
“Plus, it’s a great place for seniors,” he said.
Possible offer No. 3:
Chris Rock, of Elk River, came to talk about the process and to let the city know that he was interested in making an offer.
“For many people we just heard about this,” he said. “Many read about it in the paper such as myself.”
He asked the city to postpone its decision, collect proposals and make a better-informed decision on what direction to go.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.