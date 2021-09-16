Elk River Area School District Superintendent Dan Bittman announced he is establishing a Superintendent Student Advisory Group this year, and he is asking residents to share this information and to encourage students who could be good candidates to apply.
The purpose of the Superintendent Student Advisory Group will be to:
• Provide feedback and a student perspective to the superintendent about districtwide topics, possible systemic changes and ways to best fulfill the district’s mission, vision and strategic plan.
• Work with the superintendent to develop and implement plans to address identified issues.
Bittman plans to meet with students five times throughout the 2021-2022 school year, beginning in October. Meetings will be held at the District Office, 11500 193rd Ave. NW, Elk River.
All students in grades 8 through 12 are eligible to apply. He will select two to three students from each secondary school for a total between 18 and 27.
The group will meet from 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 11, Nov. 8, Jan. 24, March 28 and May 9. All meeting dates fall on Mondays.
Students can apply to serve on the Superintendent’s Student Advisory through Sept. 22 online at https://tinyurl.com/bu6sndmv.
