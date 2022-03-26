Concerns raised after it was learned that school had plans to have it at the Earle Brown Heritage Center
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Elk River High School’s Social Justice Club has felt better about the 2021-22 school year than the last, but two of its members recently told the Star News the prom season is about to spoil it.
They reached out to the newspaper after they learned that despite their concerns about the planned location of prom being the controversial Earle Brown Heritage Center, the administration has decided to proceed this year.
The administration has committed to work with students to consider what would be a more suitable location — next year.
If Elk River High School pulled out now, it would lose thousands of dollars, Elk River High School Principal Terry Bizal said.
But that was far from the only factor considered, Bizal said. He said it would be difficult to find a new location on short notice that is not only available but also large enough for 700-800 promgoers to be served a dinner and have a dance.
The Earle Brown Center was chosen for its closer proximity to Elk River than the previous place (International Market Square). It’s about 15 miles less each way.
Elk River held its 2019 prom at the Brooklyn Center facility without controversy. Then in 2020 prom was canceled due to COVID-19 and in 2021 the school went back to International Market Square.
Unbeknownst to the administration, the city of Brooklyn Center has changed the name of an elementary school, the Earle Brown Days festival and is now working on a new name for the heritage center after hearing allegations that the former Hennepin County sheriff and founder of the Minnesota State Patrol was a member of the KKK.
Brooklyn Center city officials did not return phone calls this week for an update on the process of changing the name, but the Sun Post, a sister publication to the Star News, reported it could take from one to three years once a decision has been made on a new name to complete the full process needed.
Elk River is not the only high school having its prom there this season. So is the group that puts on the Athena Awards banquet.
When word got out to some students in Elk River that this was the location of the 2022 Elk River High School prom, concerns were raised with the administration.
The administration then held meetings with the social justice group and multicultural group as well as the prom committee and seniors in general.
Bizal said they looked at the contract, looked at what other schools were doing and other organizations, and concluded the window of time to make a change was too short.
“We decided we’re not going to find a facility that is going to potentially hold 700-800 kids,” Bizal told the Star News. “With that said, we will commit to the Earle Brown Center for the 2022 prom and then moving forward 2023 and beyond we will gather up a group of students to decide on the site of the 2023 prom.”
“Unfortunately when you measure out distance for students to travel and location, there are not a whole lot of venues around that can hold up to 800 people.”
Bizal said it has been a learning experience, and now the administration will know how to do better in the future.
Gborie and Thao have asked why the matter hasn’t been brought up to the whole student body or at least all juniors and seniors.
“Why don’t people know about this,” Gborie asked. “When you tell people the history behind the place they are surprised.”
About 40 students at 10 a.m. March 24 took part in a walk out to voice their concerns about prom.
According to the Elk High School’s website on March 15 and still on March 24, prom is slated for May 14 with details like the time, theme and location to be determined.
The two Social Justice Club members say they understand that the administration missed that all this was going on in the city of Brooklyn Center without them knowing about it.
“They told us, ‘We missed it’,” Gborie said. “We told them we understand. We’re all humans. We all make mistakes. Sometimes information is right in front of our faces and we’re not paying attention.
“Now that you know the information, what are you going to do next? It’s not just the minorities. There are white people in the school that care about us. They would like to fight for the same thing.”
Social Justice Club members have expressed appreciation for the priority placed on Black History Month and Women’s History Month and the added conversations.
“This year was better than the past three years,” Gborie said.
The club members said students have been more receptive.
Bizal said he appreciates that students are talking to them about these issues and the ongoing dialogue is important.
He said he understands their frustration, feeling like progress has been made and now they’re taking steps backward.
“I understand that,” Bizal said. “Like we did with the Black History and Women’s History Month we can always do better. This is the first year, so we go back and reflect on what was done and decide what we can do better.
“Actually, we’ll probably be starting with Hispanic Month from Thursday, Sept. 15, to Saturday, Oct. 15, to bring that awareness to everybody here in the building. It’s a work in progress and we’re appreciative of those conversations.”
