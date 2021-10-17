The Elk River Area School District has selected 25 secondary students from around the school district to serve on a first-of-its-kind student advisory board for Superintendent Dan Bittman.
District 728 received 46 applications, and officials have notified 25 students in grades eight through 12 of their appointment to the advisory body. There are representatives from every middle and high school on the board. The group will meet monthly with the first meeting planned for October xx.
The purpose of the Superintendent Student Advisory Group will be to provide feedback and a student perspective to the superintendent about districtwide topics, possible systemic changes and ways to best fulfill the district’s mission, vision and strategic plan. Students will work with the superintendent to develop and implement plans to address identified issues.
“We’re looking forward to an opportunity to get student feedback,” Bittman said. “I’ll continue to bring that (input) back to the board and the leadership team.”
