Students can pick up their belongings from school on March 17

Access to School & Personal Belongings

Parents and students will have access to get personal supplies (i.e. empty out desks and lockers, gather medications, etc.) on Tuesday, March 17. This will allow ISD 728 staff to clean the facilities in accordance with guidance from the Department of Health. Principals will send specific details and additional guidance regarding scheduled pick-up times.

Families with elementary-aged children who need to request a device for distance learning can check one out on Tuesday, March 17, at their child’s school. If parents have a device at home that their child can use, they may use it instead of checking out a school-issued device.  

School officials ask that families limit the time they spend in school to 10 minutes when picking up supplies due to social distancing guidelines and to prevent the spread of the virus. School officials also recommend limiting the number of people they bring with them when picking up supplies be limited to one parent or guardian.

