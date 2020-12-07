Rachel Wright, of Otsego, has won the Undergraduate Division of North Dakota State University’s Innovation Challenge. Joined by seven other students, their team project used biosensors to identify cardiopulmonary disease.
Innovation Challenge is a national idea competition hosted by NDSU. It helps students learn essential skills of creativity, problem solving, public speaking, and collaboration. Students were encouraged to partner with teammates from across disciplines and colleges to work on their idea and competed in Undergraduate, Graduate and Social Innovation tracks. Winning teams received cash prizes to continue to pursue their idea.
Teams pitched at the inaugural ND Innovation Day on Nov. 19, a celebration of North Dakotans who are putting innovation to work in their classroom, communities and businesses.
