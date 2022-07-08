The Elk River Area School Board approved a pair of travel requests.

A group of students from Elk River High School, Rogers High School and Zimmerman High School in grades 9-12 will travel to New York on March 30 to April 3, 2023.

A group of Rogers High School, Prairie View Middle School, Rogers Middle School students in grades 8-12 will travel to Cocoa Beach, Florida on April 1 to 8, 2023.

