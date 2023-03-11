crew

Submitted photo

Elk River High School students Alex Dukatz, Charles Gabrelcik, Lucas Dahlberg, Derrick Lodermeier, Libby Kubicka, Jayden Hanson, Julia Cyr-Pobuda and middle school student Max Johnson as well as Jon Halvorson, director of technology and media for the Minnesota Squatch, provided the production for Section 5A and 5AA Section playoff games last week.

While the Rogers and Maple Grove hockey teams were showcasing their talents during the Section 5-2A championship game at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center, a group of eight Elk River High School students showcased their talents in game day productions of the event. They did the same the night before for the Section 5-1A game. Similar work in the future can be expected.

“I want to continue to provide more opportunities from high school students interested in game day production,” said Billy Hunter, assistant facility manager at the community event center.

Load comments