Graduations

Baylor University, Texas

Zimmerman

Lacie Peterson, master of science in communication sciences and disorders, graduate school

South Dakota State University

Elk River

Matia Person, BS, college of arts, humanities and social sciences

Otsego

Joshua Achuka, BS, nursing

Zimmerman

Courtney Gordon, AA, college of arts, humanities and social sciences

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Nowthen

Landon Henjum, BS, exercise and sport science major: exercise science - pre-professional track

Ramsey

Josh Barker, BS, general studies major; Jessica Liychik, BS, early childhood through middle childhood education major, highest honors

