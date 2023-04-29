cpt

Photo by Jim Boyle

Members of the Elk River Area School Board listened to members of the District 728 Core Planning Team, a committee composed of students, school staff and community members, at an April 24 work session. The School Board tasked them to come up with recommendations for the next five-year strategic plan, and representatives of the group presented them on Monday.

Cross-section of students, school staff and community have zeroed in on parameters for excellence in achievement, partnership, operations 

by Jim Boyle

Load comments