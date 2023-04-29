Members of the Elk River Area School Board listened to members of the District 728 Core Planning Team, a committee composed of students, school staff and community members, at an April 24 work session. The School Board tasked them to come up with recommendations for the next five-year strategic plan, and representatives of the group presented them on Monday.
Cross-section of students, school staff and community have zeroed in on parameters for excellence in achievement, partnership, operations
by Jim Boyle
Editor
More than 25 sessions — at least one at every school — to gather input from school staff, students and the community and a survey to make sure everyone who wanted a voice in the future of the Elk River Area School District has come down to three bullets.
•Excellence in achievement.
•Excellence in partnership.
•Excellence in operations.
Each bullet is packed with a punch that includes the carefully crafted sentences that will set the parameters from which the core planning team — a committee composed of a cross-section of students, school staff and community members — believes the district should follow for the next five years to achieve great heights in achievement, partnership and operations.
The team, selected from a pool of dozens of candidates who applied to serve, immersed themselves in everything ISD 728 on the weekend of March 15 and 16.
Six members of the group addressed members of the Elk River Area School Board during an April 24 work session to lay out what their group came up with. See related stories to find out what the committee came up with, a bit about the process over the last school year, what the next steps are, and what School Board members had to say about their efforts and what questions they had for the committee.
