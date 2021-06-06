Sherburne County is partnering with the Great River Regional Library and the Elk River Parks Department to bring four Story Strolls to area parks.
Each participating park will have a deconstructed children’s book along a trail. The pages of the book will be placed in a stand and lined in page order, so visitors can read while they stroll.
The Story Strolls are part of the library’s summer reading program for the Becker, Big Lake and Elk River library branches. Each participant in the summer reading program will receive a bookmark that can be stamped at each Story Stroll. Those who collect a stamp from each stroll on their bookmark will be eligible for a prize. Redeem your prize by showing your completed bookmark at the Big Lake, Becker, or Elk River libraries.
The four children’s books chosen for the Story Stroll incorporate the summer reading program theme of Reading Colors Your World.
The Story Stroll program will kick off June 7 and run through Aug. 8. The stories will rotate every two weeks. Here’s the schedule, by park.
Grams Regional Park
26655 120th St., Zimmerman
•June 7 – June 23: “A Color of His Own”
•June 24 – July 12: “Little Blue Truck”
•July 13 – July 27: “White Rabbit’s Color Book”
•July 28 – Aug. 8: “Big Red Barn”
Oak Savanna Park
10775 27th Ave. SE, Becker
•June 7 – June 23: “Little Blue Truck”
•June 24 – July 12: “White Rabbit’s Color Book”
•July 13 – July 27: “Big Red Barn”
•July 28 – Aug. 8: “A Color of His Own”
Woodland Trails Regional Park
20135 Elk Lake Road NW, Elk River
•June 7 – June 23: “White Rabbit’s Color Book”
•June 24 – July 12: “Big Red Barn”
•July 13 – July 27: “A Color of His Own”
•July 28 – Aug. 8: “Little Blue Truck”
Bridgeview Park
20711 187th Ave., Big Lake
•June 30 – July 12: “A Color of His Own”
•July 13 – July 27: “Little Blue Truck”
•July 28 – Aug. 8: “White Rabbit’s Color Book”
This project is funded through SHIP (Statewide Health Improvement Program).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.