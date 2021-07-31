A new Story Stroll program in area parks will run through Aug. 8.
Sherburne County partnered with the Great River Regional Library and the Elk River Parks Department to bring the four Story Strolls to area parks.
Each participating park has a deconstructed children’s book along a trail. The pages of the book are in a stand and lined in page order, so visitors can read while they stroll.
The Story Strolls are part of the library’s summer reading program for the Becker, Big Lake and Elk River library branches. Each participant in the summer reading program receives a bookmark that can be stamped at each Story Stroll. Those who collect a stamp from each stroll on their bookmark are eligible for a prize. Redeem your prize by showing your completed bookmark at the Big Lake, Becker, or Elk River libraries.
The four children’s books chosen for the Story Stroll incorporate the summer reading program theme of Reading Colors Your World.
The Story Stroll program kicked off June 7 and runs through Aug. 8. Here are the participating parks:
• Grams Regional Park, 26655 120th St., Zimmerman: “Big Red Barn.”
• Oak Savanna Park, 10775 27th Ave. SE, Becker: “A Color of His Own.”
• Woodland Trails Regional Park, 20135 Elk Lake Road NW, Elk River: “Little Blue Truck.”
• Bridgeview Park, 20711 187th Ave., Big Lake: “White Rabbit’s Color Book.”
This project is funded through the Statewide Health Improvement Program.
