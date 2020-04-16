A stolen vehicle was located, crashed, on Highway 169 at 221st Avenue in Elk River this week.
Police had been alerted that the vehicle may be traveling through the area at 10:22 p.m. April 13. There were two handguns in the vehicle when it was stolen in White Bear Lake, according to the police report.
An officer watched the highway but did not spot the vehicle.
Then at 11:22 p.m. a deputy located the vehicle, crashed. The area was checked by officers and a State Patrol helicopter but the driver was not found.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the vehicle’s owner was a woman from Palisade, Minnesota.
