by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A 2016 silver Mazda 3 four-door passenger car has been reported stolen in Elk River.
The vehicle is worth an estimated $10,000 to $12,000 and was taken from a driveway in the 18500 block of Olson Street. The theft was reported Oct. 12.
Other thefts have also occurred in the area, including:
• A wallet was stolen out of a truck in the 18500 block of Olson Street. A credit card was used fraudulently.
• Someone entered an unlocked truck in the 18400 block of Olson Street and took a backpack containing school supplies. Total loss is estimated at $30. The theft happened in the 18400 block of Olson Street.
Both incidents were reported to police on Oct. 12.
