by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

A 2016 silver Mazda 3 four-door passenger car has been reported stolen in Elk River.

The vehicle is worth an estimated $10,000 to $12,000 and was taken from a driveway in the 18500 block of Olson Street. The theft was reported Oct. 12.

Other thefts have also occurred in the area, including:

• A wallet was stolen out of a truck in the 18500 block of Olson Street. A credit card was used fraudulently.

• Someone entered an unlocked truck in the 18400 block of Olson Street and took a backpack containing school supplies. Total loss is estimated at $30. The theft happened in the 18400 block of Olson Street.

Both incidents were reported to police on Oct. 12.

