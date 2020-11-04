Otsego Mayor Jessica Stockamp has fended off a surprise campaign by one of her fellow council members and a newcomer who also made a run for the position.
Tina Goede, who knocked off veteran council member Vern Heidner to win election to the council two years ago, filed for the position halfway through her first term on the council. She finished in second place. Jacob Denman, a newcomer to nonpartisan Otsego politics finished in third.
With 3 of 3 precincts reporting, Stockamp finished with 59% of the vote. She collected 5,835 votes ,while Goede got 27% of the vote with 2,691 votes. Denman got 1,238 votes which was nearly 13% of the vote for mayor.
Stockamp waited up for results, which came in at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 3 in one fell swoop. She admits she was starting to fall asleep when she hit refresh on her computer to see the numbers go from zeroes for all candidates to thousands of votes in the three-person race.
She scanned the information to see that all three precincts had been reported and let out a woo-hoo!
“I am so excited,” Stockamp said of her reeelction to the position of mayor, which she has held since 2008. “I thank the voters for doing their homework and due dilligence to check out the candidates. I appreciate that.”
Both Otsego City Council incumbents appear to have been knocked off, according to the results on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
Incumbent Corey Tanner ran a close third to the winners, Brittany Moores and Jeffrey Dahl.
Moores garnered more than 24% of the vote, while Dahl got more than 23% of the vote. Tanner finished with 22% of the vote.
Moore got 3,410 votes, while Dahl got 3,251 votes. Tanner got 3,107 votes.
Incumbent Jason Warehime got 14% of the vote or 1,984 votes.
Rayman James got 8% of the vote, and Joel Cornell, got 7% of the vote .James and Cornell finished with 1,149 and 1,042 votes, respectively.
The Star News reached out to the winning council candidates and was able to reach Dahl but not Moores.
Dahl said he was feeling good about his chances heading into the night. He was hearing good things about his candidacy from the people he talked to and he read but stayed out of the social media wars.
“I didn’t want to deal with any drama,” he said. “I didn’t have any drama, and I didn’t have anything to add to it so I just stayed out of it.”
Dahl ran two years ago for the Otsego council but lost his bid. He said he put a lot of thought into his Star News voters guide questionnaire and appreciated the chance to take part in the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce candidates forum. He also met a lot of people on the campaign trail.
He said he’s looking forward to addressing water quality in the city of Otsego, including the idea of water filtration systems. He said he also wants to work with the Wright County assessor to manage taxes residents pay.
