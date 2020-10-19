I served with Mayor Jessica Stockamp from when she was first elected to the Otsego City Council in 2004. I have always been impressed by Jessica’s commitment to serving our community, how much she is involved and how hard she works for the City residents.
Jessica’s involvement with the City started when the Council appointed her to the Parks Commission in 2001. During the interview she told us that someday she wanted to be Mayor so I watched her actions closely during those early years. In 2004 I encouraged her to run for office. When Mayor Larry Fournier resigned in 2008, I recommended that Jessica, then with more than 6 years of involvement and experience in City government, be the one to fill the position. The three other Council members and I voted unanimously for her to complete the Mayor’s term.
Jessica’s concern for quality of life issues for residents has always shown in her decisions. She supports essential services and knows that parks, trails and recreational activities are important. Jessica knows that it is difficult to attract quality businesses that can afford to locate here without the City giving incentives that take property tax money from current residents and businesses. She has always believed in controlling growth to prevent the City’s resources from being overrun.
Jessica is the most experienced and best qualified person to be Mayor of Otsego. Her leadership ability is proven in both good/bad economic times, times of slow/fast growth and in working with other Cities, Counties and State government branches.
I encourage all of my friends and neighbors in Otsego to vote for Mayor Jessica Stockamp on November 3. —Vern Heidner, Otsego (Editor’s note: Heidner served on the Otsego City Council for 24 years.)
