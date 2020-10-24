Jessica Stockamp is the best mayor ever! She is intelligent, sensible, energetic, honest, fair and hardworking. She guards taxpayer money like a hawk. Jessica loves Otsego - its people, parks, history and possibilities. She attends every Otsego event and probably helped create at least half of them! Jessica promotes an environment of support and cooperation with city staff as well as other elected officials, all to the benefit of Otsego. As Otsego continues to grow and develop, we need a leader who is focused on Otsego and her citizens, who has the skills to midwife that city development successfully and fairly. Jessica Stockamp is that leader and will continue to be the best mayor ever! Please vote for her! — Toni Seroshek and Gail Anderson, Otsego
