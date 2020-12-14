A Stillwater man was injured Friday, Dec. 11, in a rollover in Elk River.

Devante Thompson, 22, had been westbound on Highway 10 in a Honda Civic when he drifted over into the ditch and rolled multiple times, coming to rest against a billboard sign, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Thompson sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

The crash was reported at 3:16 a.m. at Highway 10 and 167th Street. Thompson was wearing a seatbelt. The State Patrol said alcohol was involved.

