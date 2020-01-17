The Elk River school board will have similar complexion to the boards of the past four years. Directors nominated and appointed the board’s chair, vice chair and clerk-secretary in the board’s first official action for 2020 at its organizational meeting on Jan. 13.
Shane Steinbrecher was appointed chair of the school board. Holly Thompson was appointed to the position of vice chair. Cristi Tullbane was appointed the school board’s treasurer-secretary, right after the board voted to combine the two positions.
The appointments will keep Steinbrecher in the chairperson’s position and keep Thompson as vice chairperson. Tullbane will replace Director Tony Walter as clerk-secretary. Walter held that position since at least 2015.
Steinbrecher was first elected to the board in 2011. He has been returned to the chairperson role since at least 2016. Thompson was elected in 2008. She has mainly served as the vice chairperson since at least 2015. She was appointed chair in 2016 but stepped down later in the year and Steinbrecher was appointed in her place. Tullbane was elected in 2016. She will be serving in her first role as an officer on the school board this year.
Thompson has served three terms as a director and Steinbrecher has served two and is into his third. Tullbane is still in her first term.
Thompson will be up for re-election this year. Steinbrecher is up for re-election next year and Tullbane will be up for re-election in 2023.
Other board members up for election in 2020 include:
