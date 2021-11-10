The official state of Minnesota Veterans Day program will be held virtually again this year. A 30-minute recorded program will be available starting at 8 a.m. on Veterans Day (Thursday, Nov. 11) The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs invites all Minnesotans to celebrate and honor the vets who have served Minnesota and the United States.
The program will include music from country artist Rockie Lynne and remarks from Gov. Tim Walz, MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke, Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation, Chairman of Minnesota Commanders Task Force Ron Haugen, MDVA employees and the 34th Infantry Division Red Bull Band.
To find the program on Veterans Day, click here: https://mn.gov/mdva/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.