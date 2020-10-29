The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day program will be held virtually this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. A 30-minute recorded program will be available starting at 8 a.m. on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, on the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs website at MinnesotaVeteran.org/VeteransDay2020.
The recorded program will include music and remarks from Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke, Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, members of the Minnesota congressional delegation, the chair of the Minnesota Commanders’ Task Force, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs employees and the 34th Infantry Division Red Bull Band.
The program will be hosted by U.S. Army Gulf War veteran and WCCO-TV reporter Reg Chapman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.