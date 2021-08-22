Elk River knocks off three teams at state before falling twice to tough Grand Rapds team in double- elimination tourney
by Erik Nelson
Sports reporter
The Elk River 19-U team’s first state tournament appearance in a decade ended in heartbreak.
Elk River lost 2-0 and 4-2 to the Grand Rapids 19-U team in the championship series of the 2021 VFW 19-U state tournament on Sunday, Aug. 15, at Marcusen Park in Austin.
Elk River head coach Ryan Holmgren said both games were very competitive and entertaining.
“They threw their best guy at us in game one: Miles Gunderson,” Holmgren said. “He was good; a seven-inning shutout. He was one of their main guys for their [Grand Rapids High School] varsity team this spring as a sophomore. I thought our pitcher, Miles Hanson, did a great job. He’s the guy who threw the championship game of the District 7 tournament for us and beat a good Maple Grove team [8-3 on Tuesday, July 27, at Osseo High School], threw six strong innings there and did the same thing in the state championship game there for game one. Holding that team to two runs is quite the accomplishment. I was impressed.
“That Grand Rapids team is tough. They battled. They’re scrappy. They look to put the ball in play. When they’re behind in counts, they make your pitchers work. We outhit them in the second game. We lost 4-2, but we had more hits [10] than they did [8]. We couldn’t get big hits in either of the games. We had runners on base. We had runners in scoring position. They did a much better job of getting the two-out hits than we did. That was the difference. That’s what I felt it came down to. Both teams played good defense. When you don’t score any, it doesn’t matter. You’ve got to score a few, too.”
Elk River catcher Andrew Palm had three hits and an RBI during the two games against Grand Rapids.
Gunderson’s shutout kept Grand Rapids alive and forced a winner-take-all game two, which allowed Grand Rapids to capture the state title in game two.
Holmgren said he thought Elk River was going to see Gunderson at some point during the series.
“We knew we were in for a battle,” he said. “Obviously, good pitching like that is important in those types of games, and he proved that. That kid was a heck of a competitor. [He] made it tough on us to do anything offensively.
Elks clobbered Sartell in semifinal to move ever so close to title
The Elk River 19-U baseball team was within two wins from its first state championship in a decade after defeating the Sartell 19-U team 11-3 on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Marcusen Park in Austin.
Elk River put up 10 runs in the first inning before Sartell scored two in the top of the third. Elk River responded with a run in the third to make it 11-2. Sartell had one run in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Elk River center fielder Logan Bunker led the way offensively for three hits and three RBIs. He also had one stolen base and one walk in three at-bats.
Pitcher Sam Stockman was the winning pitcher. Stockman allowed two runs on four hits while striking out six and walking one in six innings of work.
Elks answered the call
Holmgren said he didn’t know how his players would react to a setting they had never been in before.
“Our kids that are going to be sophomores this year, our 2024 class, they’ve played some bigger games before,” Holmgren said. “They won a state championship as 13-year-olds, so they’ve been there, but there’s a little bit different team and a new group and a whole new dynamic. I wasn’t really sure what to expect. I knew that we were playing well going into it. We had two weeks off in between. I was hoping that wasn’t going to affect us. I don’t really think it did. I was proud of them and very excited for them that they played good baseball and they played the kind of baseball that I knew they could play.”
The Elk River 19-U baseball team defeated the St. Cloud VFW team 7-6 on Thursday, Aug. 12, at Seitz Field in Austin. In a back-and-forth affair, the Elks had a 5-2 lead in the top of the seventh before St. Cloud scored four runs in the top half of the seventh to take a 6-5 lead. With its back against the wall, Elk River found a way to win, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the game and advance to the next round.
Elk River was led offensively by shortstop Brandon Groebner. Groebner had one hit and two RBIs while scoring a pair of runs.
Pitcher James Owens threw 6.2 innings, allowing six runs and five hits while walking two and striking out four.
Elk River continued its quest to make the Minnesota VFW state baseball tournament championship game with a 14-0 win against VFW 16-U on Friday, Aug. 13, at Marcusen Park in Austin in the round of 16 of the Minnesota VFW state baseball tournament.
Elk River was dominant offensively while blanking VFW, scoring one run in the second, three in the third, six in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Pitcher Sam Stockman helped out his own cause, with three hits, including a double, two RBIs and a walk.
Stockman was brilliant on the mound, pitching a five-inning, complete-game, one-hit shutout while striking out 10.
What’s next
The Elks will look to return to the VFW State baseball tournament in 2022. Many of this season’s players are also expected to be playing for Holmgren on the Elk River varsity baseball team in 2022 as well.
