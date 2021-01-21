One is in St. Cloud, but very limited number of doses and appointments available
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Nine COVID-19 vaccine pilot sites have been set up in Minnesota, including in St. Cloud and Andover, in what local officials describe as a rapidly evolving situation.
Gov. Tim Walz announced on Monday that the sites will initially serve adults 65 years of age or older, as well as prekindergarten through grade 12 educators, school staff, and child care workers.
The community vaccination pilot program will be the foundation for mass vaccination clinics in Minnesota communities once the federal government increases vaccine supply, Walz said in a press release. The pilot sites are in Andover, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Marshall, Mountain Iron, North Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud and Thief River Falls.
There are a very limited number of doses and appointments available right now. The Minnesota Department of Health advises people to not visit a pilot site unless they have an appointment.
Appointments for pilot sites are made available every Tuesday at noon, online at mn.gov/vaccine or by calling at 612-426-7230 or toll free at 833-431-2053. The Minnesota Department of Health advises people to only attempt to make an appointment if:
•You are 65 years or older.
•You are an educator or child care worker and you have been notified by your employer that you have been selected to receive a vaccine. Educators and child care providers, with few exceptions, will work directly with their employer to receive instructions on how to secure a vaccination appointment and should not try to schedule an appointment unless their employer has contacted them with information about their appointment.
Sherburne County Health and Human Services Director Amanda Larson said that they planned to send public health staff to help at the St. Cloud vaccine pilot site.
In an update to the county board of commissioners on Tuesday, Larson said the overall situation is reminiscent of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, with things changing rapidly. She described the last week as an absolute whirlwind.
“By the time you got out of one meeting, you got an email update that everything you had just talked about was for naught — things had changed,” Larson said. “It really was a scramble to get information, to get the right information and just to organize ourselves appropriately.”
Just last Monday, Jan. 11, she had been awaiting the next steps on how to proceed with Phase 1B of the vaccination effort. Then on Jan. 12, the Trump administration declared its vaccination priorities for the country, which included people age 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions. On Jan 13, the state indicated that the federal guidance was the new priority for vaccinations and the state needed to pivot and prioritize the 65 and older population, Larson said.
“Essentially all of our work with Priority 1B kind of went out the window at that time,” Larson said.
Commissioner Lisa Fobbe said it’s a challenging situation and still a long ways out before the vaccine will be available to everyone who wants it.
Added Commissioner Felix Schmiesing, “We have a complete lack of clarity from the federal and the state.”
Meanwhile, state health officials noted that in addition to the pilot clinics, Minnesota health care systems are providing limited vaccine doses to patients 65 years of age and older. Health care providers are developing systems to let their existing patients know when they can make an appointment for a vaccine. Providers will contact patients with this information – Minnesotans should not contact their health care providers directly right now.
Case update
Sherburne County has seen a total of 8,218 COVID-19 cases, with 8,140 of those off isolation. There have been 71 deaths.
