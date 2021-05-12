The Minnesota State Patrol reports that its troopers are working hard to help people understand that speed kills. Out of the 116 people killed on Minnesota roads so far this year, 47 have been speed-related. The 47 speed-related fatalities compares with 25 this time last year.

Troopers have written 24,681 speeding tickets in 2021 compared with 22,434 last year.

The number of drivers going 100 mph or more is unprecedented, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers have cited 306 drivers to date this year for going 100 mph or more compared with 269 this time last year.

The State Patrol reminds people that if you speed, expect to be stopped. Extra enforcement is out now on Minnesota roads.

