Elk River Police and Fire as well as the Minnesota State Patrol were called to the Highway 101 and Highway 10 interchange about 1:47 p.m. on June 16 for a rollover accident. There were two occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash, , according MSP spokesperson Gordon Shank. The driver of the vehicle showed suspected signs of impairment and was processed for suspicion of driving while impaired. Injuries sustained the crash were non-life threatening. The case remains under investigation, Shank said.

