Anoka County has third most; Wright County just had another last week
by Emilee Wentland
APG of East Central Minnesota
As Minnesota is on track to see the most annual traffic deaths in more than a decade, Anoka County has the third highest number of traffic fatalities in the state this year, behind Hennepin and Ramsey counties.
The state is nearing 400 traffic-related deaths in 2021, and officials are asking drivers to slow down and drive carefully to keep the number from rising.
State officials said 392 people had died in traffic incidents this year. Traffic officials say it’s a 23% increase compared to 2020, and the numbers last year were already higher than normal.
“This is horrible and this is unacceptable, and we’ve been pleading with Minnesotans about the traffic fatality crisis that is taking place since the start of the pandemic last year,” said Mike Hanson, director of the Office of Traffic Safety at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
That number could rise to about 475 deaths by the end of the year, the most since 2007, which had 510 fatalities, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Nearly a third of this year’s fatalities have been related to speed, according to the Department of Public Safety.
“A lot of people are dying on these roads, and a lot of these deaths are strictly preventable,” said Booker Hodges, assistant commissioner for the Department of Public Safety. “Speed murders. Speed massacres. Speed manslaughters.”
Anoka County has seen two fatal crashes in the last week — one in Fridley and the other in Ham Lake. That brings this year’s total to 18, trailing well behind Ramsey County’s 30 deaths and Hennepin County’s 57 from Jan. 1 to Oct. 14. Stearns County ranked fourth, with 15 deaths in that period.
To prevent traffic-related injuries and deaths, Paul Aasen of the Minnesota Safety Council said drivers need to leave space between vehicles.
“It gives you time to react in case something goes bad,” Aasen said. “Don’t be the second car into that crash if someone else is either reckless or makes a mistake.”
He also told drivers to slow down, especially on neighborhood streets. Even decreasing your speed by 5 mph could save someone’s life if they’re struck by a vehicle, Aasen said.
Lastly, drivers and passengers need to buckle up, Aasen said.
“Give the car a chance to protect you,” he said.
