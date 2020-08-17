No longer bound by Hennepin’s numbers, in-person learning possible K-5
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School District has asked the state for and has gotten permission to use more localized data when making its back-to-school decisions.
It asked to lean on localized data, such as municipal level data and ZIP codes, rather than having to rely solely on data based countywide data points with the highest infection rate.
The Elk River Area School District spans five counties, and to use Hennepin County data alone didn’t make sense, Superintendent Dan Bittman explained. He also didn’t think it made sense to include prison numbers from the St. Cloud Correctional Facility, where there was a recent COVID-19 outbreak.
Bittman got the support of county officials across the district, including in Sherburne County, where commissioners reacted with shock and dismay at the news that Hennepin County numbers could drive decisions in all of ISD 728.
“What bewilders me is we designate the cases based on a street address,” Sherburne County Commissioner Tim Dolan said at an Aug. 4 meeting. “It’s just as sliceable based on school district boundaries as county boundaries.”
Bittman also got support from state officials.
Given this development, it is likely the Elk River Area School District will start with in-person learning at the elementary level and a hybrid model at the secondary level, where students go to school a couple of days a week and do distance learning on the other days.
So far 13% of parents have formally chosen to have their children do distance learning every school day. That number is expected to rise before the deadline to decide comes and goes. School officials in Elk River, Otsego, Zimmerman and Rogers say this more flexible approach will be more representative of school populations and give the district a greater chance to meet the overwhelming wishes of students and families.
“This is not about preference,” Bittman said. “I want families to know we are in contact with county public health officials daily and our decisions will be data driven.”
Bittman also noted on Aug. 11 the district will still have to go through an approval process that includes county level support and the support of state education and health officials when it presents its final plans.
The state has asked school districts in general to use the number of COVID-19 cases for every 10,000 people in a county over a rolling 14-day period to make their decisions.
Bittman said the district is waiting for Aug. 20, when the last data points will be delivered by the state for purposes of making decisions, and they will follow up with county officials before putting in their action plan. Bittman said the district will decide which learning models it will start the year with on Aug. 21.
Here’s the recommended policy options based on a 14-day case rate range:
— School districts that have less than 10 cases per 10,000 people from the data point they can provide in-person learning across all age categories.
— School districts that have 10 to less than 20 cases per 10,000 people from the data point they can do in-person learning at the elementary school level and hybrid learning at the middle and senior high school level.
— School districts that have 20 to less than 30 cases per 10,000 people from the data point they can do hybrid learning at both the elementary school and secondary school level.
— School districts that have 30 to less than 50 per 10,000 people from the data point they can provide hybrid learning at the elementary school and distance learning at secondary school.
— School districts that have 50 or more per 10,000 people from the data point they can provide distance learning at the elementary and secondary school level.
Sherburne County’s infection rate on July 30 was 15.23 and had been below 10 prior. A rash of cases at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility pushed the numbers up.
Wright County’s was 12.88 on July 30 and had been below 10 prior to a reading on July 4.
Isanti and Anoka counties, which have fewer Elk River Area School District children residing in those counties, ranged from 5.13 to 15.54, respectively.
Hennepin County’s number on July 30 was 20.93.
Elk River’s ZIP code of 55330, which also includes Otsego addresses, will likely be a less restrictive data point and more justifiable to use when data is presented each Thursday. It will, however, still have the potential for volatility if there is a spike in a particular city or ZIP code.
Amanda Larson, the director of Health and Human Services for Sherburne County, said she never in her life expected to have so many phone conversations and exchanges of texts with superintendents as she has had in the last few weeks. She told the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on Aug. 4 she has set up a weekly meeting with superintendents across the county to go over case rate data the state expects to release every Thursday.
She said the prison outbreak definitely skewed the numbers for Sherburne County, but added she was hopeful the numbers would settle down as there had been no new cases in a few days and there were no more intakes coming in. By using city data or ZIP code data, District 728 will be less concerned with prison data, as that won’t necessarily impact ZIP codes or municipal zones within the boundaries of ISD 728.
District 728 officials said using ZIP codes will give the district a better chance at starting out with in-person learning at the elementary level and hybrid model in the middle and high schools.
“Our parents have told us overwhelmingly they want their kids back in school if possible,” Bittman said.
District 728 will send out instructional plan details to parents on Aug. 17, and they will have until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 23 to “opt-in” to distance learning. Families are expected to be able to change from or to the distance learning model twice throughout the year.
Bittman says school district committees with the help of teachers and staff are refining what hybrid learning would look like, and a big part of it comes down to transportation.
The superintendent said parents can expect Aug. 17 communications to speak to transportation. Families that do not need transportation will be encouraged not to take advantage of that per the recommendations of the Department of Education, Bittman said.
Between the number of families choosing distance learning and the potential hybrid model at the secondary level splitting student bodies in half, Bittman said the school district has looked at the numbers and knows that they will be able to make the situation work for students, teachers and the bus company it contracts with.
“Vision Transportation has done a really nice job of working with us,” Bittman said.
He also said the 2020-21 school year will be like no other.
The superintendent said he is grateful to be able work with ISD 728 communities to provide a safe environment and give families as much choice as possible.
“The uncertainty is difficult,” he said. “None of us get to decide how the pandemic plays out.”
In an ideal world, we would have consistency, he said.
“We just won’t,” Bittman said. “Our district, myself and the board are being thoughtful to honor what our families want.”
Back-to-school information at a glance
Approximately 13% of students have requested distance learning thus far.
Instructional plan details will be announced Aug. 17.
Families will have until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 23 to “opt in” to distance learning.
Families are expected to be able to change from or to the distance learning model twice throughout the year.
The Elk River Area School District will decide which learning model or models they will employ on Aug. 21, one day after the final date points are reported out to school, county and state officials.
Face-to-face model:
Schools will be asked to create as much space between students and teachers as is feasible during the day, but will not be held strictly to enforcing six (6) feet of social distancing during instructional time.
Hybrid model:
50% occupancy (school and bus);
If District 728 is able to apply a 50% occupancy rate in a classroom, it would mean 22 students (or more, depending on the size) in a classroom.
If the district were to apply a 50% occupancy rate on a school bus, it would mean approximately 38-39 students on a bus.
Hybrid model will include instruction five days a week, and is expected to have two days on site for each child.
Every attempt will be made to have siblings assigned to the same schedule.
