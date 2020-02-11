There will be an informational meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Spectrum High School for all boys in grades 6-12 and their parents who are interested in discussing the future opportunities to start a hockey program at the school.
"Your attendance is your vote to help us explore the state of hockey at Spectrum," a tweet stated on the Spectrum Sting Twitter page.
