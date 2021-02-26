Gov. Tim Walz has announced the launch of the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, a tool that helps all Minnesotans find out when, where, and how to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Minnesotans who have not yet been vaccinated may sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, regardless of their current vaccine eligibility status, at mn.gov/vaccineconnector. Minnesotans unable to sign up online can call 833-431-2053 for assistance signing up over the phone. Translation is available by phone in all languages. Call the translation hotline at 833-431-2053 for assistance signing up over the phone.

