In line with the state’s continued peacetime emergency response to COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Revenue has announced that taxpayers filing their annual Minnesota individual income tax return for tax year 2019 now have until Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to file and make their payments without any penalties or interest.
“Extending the individual tax filing deadline will provide much-needed relief to Minnesotans impacted by COVID-19,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “As we work together to combat the spread of this virus, my administration will do everything we can to ease the burden on families across the state.”
Both the IRS and Revenue will accept federal and state 2019 individual income tax returns and payments through July 15, 2020, without assessing penalties or interest.
“As Minnesota responds to the COVID-19 situation, we are providing this filing and payment grace period for 2019 to those who need it,” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. “We also encourage Minnesotans who do not need extra time to pay, to file and pay as soon as possible to do your part in providing on-going support to COVID-19 response across the state.”
Minnesota is allowing additional time for making 2019 state individual income tax filings and payments to July 15, 2020, without any penalty and interest being applied. This includes estimated tax payments for individual income taxes due for the 2019 tax year.
This grace period does not include estimated tax payments for individual income taxes due April 15, 2020, for the 2020 tax year.
Revenue is analyzing how other tax types may be impacted by this announcement. Up-to-date information will be available on the department’s COVID-19 website, including how to request abatements for penalty and interest for other taxes.
